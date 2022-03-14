Van Wert County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal crash on Emerson Road

The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 9000 block of Emerson Road, Edward Menkhaus of Okeana, Ohio traveled off the right side of the road and into a wooded area. The car struck several trees, killing Menkaus in the process. The car sustained heavy damage and the crash remains under investigation.
3/14/22 - News Release From the Van Wert County Sheriff:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township. Sheriff Riggenbach stated at 12:31 pm, on Saturday, March 12, his Office received a 9-1-1 call about a motor vehicle that crashed into a woods near the 9000 block of Emerson Road.
A 2005 Honda Civic, driven by Edward Menkhaus of Okeana, Ohio, was involved in the crash.
Based on evidence at the scene, the crash appeared to have happened when the vehicle being driven westbound on Emerson Road by Edward Menkhaus went off the right side of the roadway into a wooded area and struck several trees. The vehicle came to rest in the wooded area located on the north side of Emerson Road. The Honda Civic sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Hague Towing.
The driver of the Honda Civic, Edward Menkhaus, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office and was transported to Van Wert Health.
Sheriff Riggenbach said the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire, and the Van Wert CERT.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.