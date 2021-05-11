Van Wert Elementary students learn about electric safety Tuesday

A demonstration allowed students to learn more about electric safety.
On Tuesday, Midwest Electric held an electric safety demonstration for Van Wert Elementary School students. During the demonstration, a representative from Midwest Electric taught kids the importance of knowing how to stay safe when near electricity.
A "mini science lab" also showed students what with electric currents, for example, if someone were to fly a kite near a power pole.
Also taught during the demonstration is how to identify workers on a roadway, how to avoid downed power lines, and how to properly stay safe when near a power pole.