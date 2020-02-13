Van Wert man arrested for gas station robbery

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Van Wert gas station on Tuesday.
21-year-old Taylor Vannett was arrested Wednesday in Defiance County and charged with Aggravated Robbery. The Van Wert Police Department says Vannett confessed to robbing the BP gas station on North Washington Street on Tuesday night. Investigators say it was a coordinated effort from several law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the suspect.
In December, he pleaded guilty to a theft, and was ordered to stay out of Walmart stores and his 10-day jail sentenced was deferred.