Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Students at Vantage Career Center lending a hand and an arm to make sure that others have everything they need when the time comes.
Like a well-oiled machine, the student go to work unloading truck after truck, full of food for area food pantries. This is part of the Van Wert County’s United Way Day of Caring and the Vantage students are doing their part to give back.
“I have participated in volunteer opportunities before, but there is something, there is so many people here and we are just all working together in tandem. It just makes everything come together so well,” says Jorja Forwerck, Sr. Vantage Career Center.
“Our students get to learn about charity, they get to learn what it is to help a community,” adds Diane Lang, Health Information Management Instructor Vantage Career Center. “They get to learn what it is what it is to help at one of these events. It is a huge deal a learning experience hopefully they can carry on for the rest of their lives into their adulthood and keep on giving and keep on caring, and keep on giving charity back to the world.”
This is the 24th year that Vantage has taken part in the Day of Caring, and their commitment to giving back has not gone unnoticed to the United Way.
“With Vantage being so important in this event. They provide a place to do it, they provide students to help sort, they help with the blood mobile,” states Vicki Smith, Ex. Director Van Wert County United Way. “We decided to rename it the Vantage Day of Caring.”
Besides collecting 12,276 items themselves for the food distribution, they are also brought in other food that was collected a various place around Van Wert County to reach 106,916 items to be sorted before it goes out to help people. Down the street, the students are looking donated around 110 units of blood for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
“Participating in the Day of Caring is like very near and dear to a lot of us, because you get to help everybody,” says Micaela Lugabihl, Sr. Vantage Career Center. “People in your community, people who aren’t’ maybe as fortunate as you and it makes you feel good. It is a great way to help the community, your school and everything else.”
“The excitement level builds each year,” adds Wendy Baumle, Sports Exercise Therapy Instructor Vantage Career Center. “From their Junior year to their Senior year we see more participation in blood mobiles that they actually start to go to blood mobiles on their own outside of Vantage activities and they are very excited. They look forward to it.”
The day of caring is one lesson that these students will take with them long after they leave Vantage and to make their mark on the world.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.