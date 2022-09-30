Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Students at Vantage Career Center lending a hand and an arm to make sure that others have everything they need when the time comes. 

Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring

Like a well-oiled machine, the student go to work unloading truck after truck, full of food for area food pantries. This is part of the Van Wert County’s United Way Day of Caring and the Vantage students are doing their part to give back.

Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring
Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.