Vax-2-School program now awarding $2 million in scholarships

The prize money in the statewide Vax-2-School program has increased to $2 million. That announcement coming from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission.
Beginning on October 4th, Ohioans aged 12 to 25 can enter online to win one of the 150 $10 thousand scholarships or one of the five $100 thousand scholarships that are being awarded. Participants are encouraged to receive at least one dose of the vaccine before entering.
Those scholarships can be used at any Ohio university, college, trade school, or career program.
The Ohio Department of Health is using a portion of the coronavirus relief funds for this program, with the hope of encouraging younger Ohioans to consider getting the vaccine.
You can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or call 1-833-427-5634. So far no entry deadline has been announced and ODH and the Ohio Lottery Commission are expected to reveal that date in the next coming weeks.