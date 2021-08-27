Veterans in the area were honored at the Allen County Fair on Friday.
Military veterans were let into the fair for free to show appreciation for serving our country. They gathered in a tent on the fair where they had many tables offering different services to the vets, and also a guest speaker talking about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for its 100th anniversary.
The Veteran Service Commission who helps put on Veteran Day at the fair says it’s just a small token of appreciation for a big sacrifice the Vets have made.
Tamara Wilson, the executive director of the Allen County Veteran Service Commission says, “Our Veterans, they look forward to this day every year. It just warms my heart to see them come out and be a part of something. A lot of times Veterans feel lonely or as if they’re by themselves so it’s a good time to come out, fellowship with other Veterans, and find out what’s going on and what’s there for them.”
The day continued for the Vets with a free ham and bean soup lunch, and performances by the Hallelujah Saints Band.