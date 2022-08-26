Veterans honored at the Allen County Fair

It was a day of pride and remembrance at the fair as they honored those who have served.

It was Veteran's Day at the Allen County Fair and hundreds showed up in observance. Each year, the Allen County Veterans Service Commission organizes a celebration where veterans from all branches and all eras get a chance to visit and reminisce about their time of service. Friday, those who received the purple heart were recognized and everyone heard about a new group for peer support.

