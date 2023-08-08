Village of Continental Water Department issues a Boil Alert

CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Continental is currently under a boil alert due to a water main leak.
The Continental Water Department says that the leak is in the south side of the village and they are also having chlorine residual issues that have gone out of compliance with EPA requirements. They are asking residents to boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking, but the water is safe to use for bathing. The water department says that the boil alert will be in effect until the testing shows that they are back under EPA standards, they will inform the village when the alert is lifted.
Press Release for August 8, 2023 from the Village of Continental Water Department: Please be advised, the Village of Continental Water Department has issued a BOIL ALERT, due to a main line water leak in the South East side of the village. Also we are having chlorine residual issues, it has fallen out of compliance with EPA requirements. Therefore the village water department, as a precautionary measure, is advising village residents boil their water before drinking including ice cubes, cooking, and oral hygiene. The water is safe for bathing. It is anticipated that the boil alert for the village will be in effect until all our testing from a certified lab meet EPA standards. At that time the village will issue a boil lift notice.
For further information please contact: The Continental Water Department at 419-596-3822.