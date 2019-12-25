Walgreens comes in clutch, remaining open on Christmas

Sure enough, there's always something you may need or forgot to get from a store when Christmas rolls around. In Lima, there's no need to worry. For the people in Lima, Walgreens on Cable Road remains one of the only retail stores open today and has been a lifesaver for some. The assistant manager says they have kept the same hours today, open at 7 a.m. and will close tonight at midnight. She has seen a variety of reasons for people to stop in and in large numbers they have. She says people have bought last-minute toys, last-minute stocking stuffers and some food items to complete that holiday party. Either way, it's been good for business to stay open on Christmas.
"Yes, a lot of our customers love it that we're open today," said Margene Rowland, assistant store manager. "A lot of them remember from last year that we're open, so. Just everyone's been really, you know, very nice customers. Doing the best we can with limited staff, but we're managing."
Rowland said Walgreens is open on all major holidays, as well.