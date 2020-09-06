The Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club completed a project on Sunday that aims to honor law enforcement.
The club painted a thin blue line down the center of Auglaize Street. More than eight members took part in the project, as they applied the paint to the roadway.
The goal of the project is to install a daily reminder on a commonly traveled roadway so citizens remember law enforcement and their work.
"We want them to know that they have the support and respect of our community," said Todd Meier, a member of the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club.
The project was approved by the city, a process that Todd said only took a couple of hours.
"As we went through each step we found support on every level," said Todd. "Council was in very much support for this project."
Residents can view the blue line by traveling down Auglaize Street in Wapakoneta.
"Sure, nobody likes a bad cop, everybody wants those dealt with. For every bad cop, there are 99 more out there that are doing the job with professionalism and courage." explained Todd.