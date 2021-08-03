Wapakoneta mayor pleads not guilty to the 17 charges he is facing

Tom Stinebaugh had his first court appearance Tuesday morning and entered a not guilty plea on eight counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, and one count of theft in office. The remaining eight counts are misdemeanors of conflict of interest. No additional court dates have been set in his case.

Wapakoneta mayor pleads not guilty to the 17 charges he is facing

According to the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the reason there was an investigation into Stinebaugh is because of alleged public corruption charges related to business dealings that he conducted while in his elected position.  Those offenses took place between 2016 and 2019 and involved entering into contracts with family members and a business partner. It is also accuses Stinebaugh had the city pay for a sewer line on a property that his private company is developing.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.