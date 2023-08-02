Waynesfield home total loss after several local fire departments battle blaze

WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - Five different fire departments battled a residential blaze in Waynesfield Wednesday afternoon.
The Wayne Township Fire Department was called out to Wapakoneta Street, where they found a home fully engulfed with heavy smoke pouring out. The flames caused the roof to collapse, leaving firefighters without a way to get in.
A track hoe was brought in to tear down what was left of the house and extinguish the hot spots. A father and son were home at the time of the fire but made it out unharmed.
The Uniopolis, Lakeview, St. John's, and Westminster Rural Fire Departments provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.