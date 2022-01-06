West Middle School holds first PIECE night

If parents have questions, school officials at West Middle School are able to help provide the answers thanks to a new program.
It is called Parents Involvement Engagement Community Exchange or PIECE Night. Once a month, the West Middle School administration and school resource officers will be going around to different locations to meet with parents, to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to their child’s education and development in the school.
“It is just to get the lines of communication open, build those relationships with the parents, grandparents, guardians from across the district. so widen students are transitioning to a different school or they have questions, they are able to come and talk to someone and help them be successful” says T.J.Winkler, Principal West Middle School.
“So we would like to open the communication with our parents to answer any questions they have, whether it be safety concerns for their children or educational concerns for their children. So we are here to represent both sides at what we offer at West Middle School,” says Amanda Leugers, West Middle School Resource Officer.
Upcoming PIECE Nights run from 5 to 6 p.m.
Feb. 2nd at Lima Fire Station #3 1199 N. West St.
April 13th at Heritage Elementary
May 4th at Unity Elementary
For more information call West Middle School at 419-996-3152.
