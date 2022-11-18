What to do if your child gets lice at school

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - If you have children, you know there's always a risk for the spread of lice at school – which is never fun to deal with. So, what can parents do to help prevent their child from getting it?

What to do if your child gets lice at school

Pediatricians say parents shouldn't feel bad if their child gets lice or assume they did something wrong – as mentioned, it can happen to anyone. Signs for lice are pretty obvious. A child will typically scratch their head and be unable to stop. You may also notice little white dots in the root of their hair that look like dandruff, but it's actually the lice. Doctors say you can buy treatment kits at the store which include the medication needed and a comb. And be sure you carefully remove any remnants of the nits, otherwise, the lice could continue to spread.

What to do if your child gets lice at school

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.