WOCAP already issuing more than $3-million in federal funds for rent assistance and more funding is on the way

As the pandemic continues to drag on so does the economic effect associated with it. And one local agency says they are getting more funding to help people through.
To date, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership has assisted just over 1,500 clients with nearly 3,500 rent payments during the pandemic. The agency originally received 3.5 million dollars and has used 3.1-million dollars of that. They are getting an additional 6-million dollars that will allow them to almost double what assistance they have already handled.
WOCAP CEO Jackie Fox adds,” We’re seeing it with people not being able to go back to work because of childcare closures, restaurants that are not hiring back full-time, beauty salons that aren’t getting hours, and tips like they use to. We’re serving everyone. So even if you typically are not a client of WOCAP you’re going to be eligible if you’re 80% of median income.”
To find out if you are eligible for WOCAP assistance, you can log onto their website and follow the prompts at www.wocap.org.