July 3, 2023 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: The Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department, and Hanco were dispatched to a shooting at 1472 Timberwood Drive. The shooting was determined to be an accidental discharge while the resident, Robert Sipe (age 45) was in the process of cleaning a rifle. The rifle had not been cleared prior to the cleaning process. The trigger was pulled back during the cleaning process and a single round was discharged.
An adult female victim that was helping clean the rifle was sitting by the end of the barrel. The discharged round entered the right side of the victim's abdomen. The victim was transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital ER for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. There will be charges of Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits forwarded to the prosecutor at the conclusion of the investigation.