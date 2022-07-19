Workshop at the Mazza Museum helps young artists find their creativity

The Mazza Museum has the world's largest collection of original artwork by children's book illustrators. They have developed a camp for elementary and junior high kids using that art to teach a lot more.

The Young Artist Workshop has a goal to use science, technology, engineering, and math to help students find their creative voice through art.

