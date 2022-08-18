Days of our Lives
  • Days of our Lives is NOT being canceled
  • Days of our Lives is currently streaming next day on Peacock and will be exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, September 12th
  • This move to the streaming platform is more reflective of how people currently watch Days of our Lives
  • Days has had a strong digital audience for several years, with nearly 40% of audiences timeshifting the show.
  • Peacock will be the one place where Days fans can access new daily episodes, past episodes and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
  • Days will never be preempted on Peacock or interrupted by breaking news and will also have a lighter advertising load
  • The timing of the move coincides with the start of the new daytime season on Monday, Sept 12.
  • NBC Viewer Relations (recorded comment line)
    30 Rockefeller Plaza
    New York, NY 10112
    212-664-2333
    nbcshows@nbcuni.com

Link to Peacock Streaming service: https://www.peacocktv.com

