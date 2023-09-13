September 12, 2023 Press Release from Dan Lahut, Triangle Motorcycle Club/Ohio Flat Track Sports Center:Saturday (9/9) and Sunday (9/10), the Triangle Motorcycle Club/Ohio Flat Track Sports Center, in Harpster Ohio, hosted the 2nd Annual Andy Heise Memorial Races. In memory of one of the 'nicest, fastest, and most gentlemanly' riders to ever grace the T.M.C. facility. Obviously, this event absorbed an attitude of Family, Friendly, and Gracious demeanor, as is only fitting to the memory of Andy Heise.
Howie Doin' Roger That Racing was on scene and 'graciously' gave back 30+ entry fees to Amateur riders whose names were drawn. HDRT also raffled off a 'brand new' Kawasaki Z125, an Electric Staycic bike, and a Balance Bike. The winners were Chris Kirwan (KZ125), Wanda McNew (Stay.), and Ed Buzard (Bal. Bike). The facility and Staff were well prepared for the 2 days of Amateur Flat Track Motorcycle Competition. And racing went smoothly from Saturday afternoon to the end of Sunday's events, thanks to the Staff.
Especially exciting was the Memorial Race with 16 entries. Closely competed between the top 6 riders all the way to the finish line. Mrs. Ginger Heise was graciously and thankfully present as always, to award the 'Flying 4F Pizza-Man' Trophies, after 16 riders exploded off the start and battled to the finish. At the checkered flag, the 2nd Annual 'A.H.M.R.' podium finishes went to:1st Doug Davis, 2nd Mike Ashton, 3rd Justin Zeigler, and 4th Dave Whitcraft.
This concluded another fabulous, and highly intense Amateur Flat Track Motorcycle Racing event at the Triangle Motorcycle Club. In Harpster, Ohio. The next and Final event of the 2023 season is the Halloween Classic on Sept. 30 (Sat./Short Track), and Oct. 1 (Sun./Half Mile). This event will feature a Pro/Am race on Sunday for the Ohio State Championship Series and a $3,000 purse for top 5 places. Spectator Admission $10.00. The superb cafe and facilities will be open.
9/9/23 Short Track results, 66 entries
Open Quad
1 72 DJ Francis St. Marys, OH
2 D24 Dan Imalle Lima, OH
3 3 Spencer Francis St. Marys, OH
Youth 50cc Junior
1 61 Owen Osberg Tipp City, OH
2 Jon Moore Rushville, OH
3 33 Arlen Faul Beavercreek, OH
Junior Quad
1 1 Denver Smith Mt Vernon, OH
2 14 Jameson Imalle Lima, OH
3 3 Adalynn Francis St. Marys, OH
Speedway
1 4X Heath Heston Bellevue, OH
Youth 65cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 38 Ty Whitcraft Columbus, OH
3 74 Mason Conant Mt Vernon, OH
Youth 50cc Senior
1 77F Hunter Browning West Milton, OH
2 83JR Krazy Kinlee Clyde, OH
3 33F Sierra Litten Spencer, OH
Junior Maddog
1 59F Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 13 Derek Muetzel Richwood, OH
3 18 Cayden Dempsey Columbus, OH
Heavyweight Breakless
1 58 Pat Holbrook Lorain, OH
2 75 Matt Smith Sawyer, MI
School Boy
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 12F Lucas Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
3 72 Colton Francis St. Marys, OH
Senior 50+
1 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
2 54 Dan Wolfe Greenville, OH
65+
1 880 Dan Lahut Marion, OH
Senior Maddog
1 727 Cory Hengstler Wapakoneta, OH
2 77 Joe Baker Columbia Station, OH
3 19 Austin Anthony Greenville, OH
Youth 85cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 12F Lucas Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
3 43F Addison Rutherford
Amateur 250cc
1 84 Cameron Smith Galion, OH
2 15 Carson Wilson Greenville, OH
3 34F Hunter Messer Anna, OH
Heavyweight Vintage
1 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
2 468 Jesse Milligan West Lafayette, OH
3 16 Soran Nordstrom Cleveland, OH
Light Weight Vintage
1 53 Jesse Milligan West Lafayette, OH
2 78 Bob Penix Kent, OH
Amateur Open
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 84 Cameron Smith Galion, OH
Senior 30+
1 12 David Whitcraft Columbus, OH
2 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
3 83R Brian Moore Clyde, OH
Amateur 450cc
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 49 Tim Langston Piqua, OH
9/10/23 Half Mile results, 95 entries
Youth 50cc Junior
1 313 Jon Moore Rushville, OH
2 61 Owen Osberg Tipp City, OH
3 33 Arlen Faul Beavercreek, OH
Youth 50cc Senior
1 77F Hunter Browning West Milton, OH
2 33F Sierra Litten Spencer, OH
3 83JR Krazy Kinlee Clyde, OH
Youth 65cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 33 Champ Curtis Cincinnati, OH
3 38 Ty Whitcraft Columbus, OH
Youth 85cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 32 Bryson Porter Cincinnati, OH
3 96 Cameron Whitcraft Columbus, OH
School Boy
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 32 Bryson Porter Cincinnati, OH
3 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
Amateur 250cc
1 26 Cody Mishey Convoy, OH
2 15 Carson Wilson Greenville, OH
3 54 Addison Clink Caro, MI
Amateur 450cc
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 84 Camron Smith Galion, OH
Amateur Open
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 84 Camron Smith Galion, OH
Senior 30+
1 89 Justin Zeigler Fredericktown, OH
2 12 David Whitcraft Columbus, OH
3 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
Senior 50+
1 17 Doug Davis Dayton, OH
2 86 Mike Ashton Tipp City, OH
3 54F Rod Comer Brookville, OH
Super Senior 65+
1 690 Ray Chester Medina, OH
2 Dan Lahut Marion, OH
Junior Maddog
1 59F Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 37 Brick Lewis Perrysburg, OH
3 13 Derek Muetzel Richwood, OH
Senior Maddog
1 689 Patrick Dirksmeier Dublin, OH
2 7 Gregg Hansel Delaware, OH
3 32F Sean Litten Spencer, OH
Leightweight Breakless
1 Joe Baker Columbia Station, OH
2 7 Rich Coates Chardon, OH
3 46 Jesse Milligan West Lafayette, OH
Heavyweight Breakless
1 58 Patrick Holbrook Lorain, OH
2 75 Matthew Smith Sawyer, MI
Lightweight Vintage
1 78 Bob Penix Kent, OH
Heavyweight Vintage
1 31 Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 21 Brett Miller Columbus, OH
3 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
Speedway
1 30 Dan Weicht North Webster, IN
2 71 Michael Smith Trafalgar, IN
3 82 Chris Hathaway Syracuse, IN
Pro/Amateur
1 26 Cody Mishey Convoy, OH
2 49 Austin Conant Mt Vernon, OH
3 54 Addison Clink Caro, MI
Andy Heise 4F Memorial Race
1 17 Doug Davis Dayton, OH
2 86 Mike Ashton Tipp City, OH
3 89 Justin Zeigler Fredericktown, OH
4 12 Dave Whitcraft
Pic #1 Logan Higgins Youth 85cc
Pic #2 Tom Lewis (31), Jesse Higgins (16)
Pic #3 Levi Bendle, RBR Sportsmanship Award
Pic #4 L-R Front Row: Dave Whitcraft, Ginger Heise
L-R Back Row: Mike Ashton, Doug Davis, Justin Zeigler
Pic#5 Seth Bendle (2F), Levi Bendle (7F)
