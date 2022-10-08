Checking smoke detectors is very important as the seasons change

Press Release from the Ohio State Fire Marshal: REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio –The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association are partnering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week,  Oct. 9-15. This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. 

“Fire burns dangerously fast. Families may have as little as two minutes to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. The ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon.

