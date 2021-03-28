10th annual Easter Egg Hunt with Derry Glenn

Councilman Derry Glenn held his 10th annual Easter egg hunt at hoover park Sunday.
A thousand eggs were scattered around the park for kids to find and fill their baskets with. Derry has been putting the Easter egg hunt on for years, and this year the community played a big role in making it happen. Every candy-filled egg was donated by a community member.
This year, four golden eggs were spread out for the kids to find. The ones who found the golden eggs were given a starter savings account at a local bank.
Glenn says, “We thought this would be a great idea. Put the golden egg out, and it goes to Lima Superior Piggy Bank, and they can save that money until they’re ready to graduate from high school.”
It wouldn't be an Easter egg hunt without the Easter bunny showing up himself, and kids were able to snap a few pics with him.