For the first time ever, a major portion of Ohio votes are cast by mail, although some early votes could have been cast in person, and there was limited special access voting in-person on Tuesday. Keep in mind that Tuesday night's results are unofficial, and there will be a ten-day window for provisional votes to come in - that could change the outcome in some of the close races.
We start with a race that's all but a moot point, the Democratic primary for president. Of course, the presumptive candidate already established as former vice president Joe Biden, after Bernie Sanders dropped from the race. And across Ohio, Democrats select Joe Biden as their primary winner. Bernie Sanders came in a distant second.
The Democratic Party primary for the 4th District U.S. Congressional seat. Three Democrats- Shannon Freshour, Mike Larsen, and Jeffrey Sites, vying for the chance to take on Republican incumbent Jim Jordan in the fall. The winner Tuesday night is Shannon Freshour.
Three Democrats also vying for a chance to face the Republican incumbent in Ohio's 5th Congressional District. M Xavier Carrigan, Gene Redinger, and Nick Rubando hoping to face Bob Latta in the fall. The winner is Nick Rubando.
In the Democratic primary for 8th District U.S. Congressional seat, Vanessa Enoch and Matt Guyette hoping to advance to the fall to face incumbent Congressman Warren Davidson. Vanessa Enoch advances for the Democrats.
And as we said, there is a Republican primary in the 8th Congressional District, Edward Meer challenging incumbent Warren Davidson. The winner is Warren Davidson.
Allen County
Five people trying to win the Republican nomination for Allen County commissioner. Judy Augsburger, Beth Siebert, Tim Sielschott, Greg Stolly, and Alan Tyrrell, Jr., all hoping to win the seat formerly occupied by Jay Begg. The winner is Beth Siebert who moves on to November. She also is expected to be presented to the Allen County Republican Central Committee as suggested to fill the unexpired portion of Jay Begg's current term.
In the city of Delphos, residents are being asked to approve a quarter-percent income tax for parks and recreation for a period of 5 years. Voters in Delphos approve the tax.
Voters in the Delphos City School District, also being asked to approve a .5% income tax, for five years, for current expenses. The tax is passed by voters.
In the Elida School District, voters face a levy renewal decision. Elida schools seeking 6.61 mills for emergency requirements, for a period of five years. Elida voters decide to approve the request.
Auglaize County
We start with the primary for Republican commissioner, with no one to challenge the winner in the fall. David Bambauer and Stephen Henderson vying for Don Regula's seat, after he did not seek re-election. The winner in Auglaize County is David Bambauer.
On issues on the ballot in Auglaize County, the St. Marys Community Library is seeking the renewal of a .75 mill tax levy for current expenses. The tax for a period of five years. St. Marys voters approved the tax.
Putnam County
There is a Republican party primary for county recorder. Lori Rayle taking on Troy Recker, whose wife Cathy is the current recorder, but who did not seek re-election. Moving forward in that race is Lori Rayle.
Also in Putnam County, the village of West Leipsic is seeking renewal of a 2 mill levy for current expenses, for a period of five years. West Leipsic voters have approved that request.
Hancock County
We start with the Republican primary for county commissioner. Three people, Michael Recker, William Bateson, and Miranda Lobdell, all hoping to replace Mark Gazerek who did not seek re-election. The winner is William Bateson.
Turning to the Republican primary for Hancock County sheriff. Incumbent Michael Heldman facing challengers Tim Saltzman and Verl Warnimont. Sheriff Heldman wins the primary.
In the Findlay City School District, voters being asked to provide the district additional funding to avoid cutbacks. The district seeking an additional 5.9 mills for current operating expenses for 5 years. Voters have rejected the additional funding.
Turning now to some countywide issues in Hancock County, starting with the Findlay Hancock County Public Library. Voters being asked to approve a .5 mills levy for current operating expenses, for a period of 5 years. Hancock County voters have approved that funding request.
The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, asking voters to approve a 1.9 mills tax levy for operational expenses, for a period of 5 years. The voters have said yes to the renewal request.
One more countywide issue on the ballot for Hancock voters, Hancock County Children's Services seeking an additional .8 mill tax levy for operational expenses for 5 years. County voters have approved the request.
Hardin County
There is a three-way race in the Republican primary for county commissioner, after incumbent Randall Rogers did not seek re-election. Russell Blue, Alan Long, and Fred Rush vying for the term to commence on January 2nd. The winner is Fred Rush.
A second Republican primary for Hardin County commissioner sees incumbent Roger Crowe being challenged by Bob Carder, for the commissioner's term to commence on January 3rd. The winner in that primary race is Bob Carder.
One school issue to talk about in Hardin County, the Ada Exempted Village School District seeking the renewal of three-quarters of a percent income tax, for current operating expenses for a continuing period of time. Voters in Ada have approved the tax renewal but by a narrow margin
Mercer County
Starting with the Republican primary for commissioner, to serve in the term commencing January 2nd, incumbent Jerry Laffin being challenged by Andy Schwieterman. The winner in the race is Jerry Laffin.
Looking at the Mercer County Republican primary for commissioner, the term commencing January 3rd. Incumbent Rick Muhlenkamp being challenged by Theresa Howick. The winner is Rick Muhlenkamp.
In the race for coroner in Mercer County, there is a Republican primary. Norman Means, challenging incumbent Timothy Heinrichs, the winner is the incumbent, Timothy Heinrichs
Our final race in Mercer County is the Republican primary for juvenile court judge. The incumbent, Mary Pat Zitters could not seek re-election due to judicial age requirements. So Matthew Gilmore and Donna Post are the candidates in the Republican primary. We see Matthew Gilmore advancing.
In the Celina School District, voters being asked to approve a 7.4 mills bond issue for construction and an additional .5 mill tax levy for operations of new construction. The money to be used to construct a new elementary school and high school. Celina voters have rejected the new school buildings by a small margin.
Van Wert County
We start with the Republican primary for treasurer. Two people running for the open seat. Gerald Mazur facing Jeff McIntosh. Advancing in that race is Jeff McIntosh.
In the Republican primary for juvenile court judge in Van Wert County, incumbent Kevin Taylor is facing challenger Scott Gordon. Getting the nod from voters is the incumbent, Kevin Taylor.
And finally, we check in on a county-wide issue as the Van Wert County OSU Extension Office seeks a .35 mill tax levy for current expenses, for a period of five years. Van Wert County voters say yes to the issue.