2021 Election Day preview

Election season is upon us, and that means that many people in our area will be heading to the polls over the next month.
Here is a collection of some of the issues that will be found on ballots around the area.
One big race this election season in Allen County is for Lima’s next mayor. Candidates Elizabeth Hardesty and Sharetta Smith have done several debates over the last few weeks and will be appearing on the ballot this November.
Shawnee Fire and EMS are asking for an additional 4.5 mills property tax that would start in 2021 and would first be due in 2022; also in Shawnee Township, candidates Michael Ayers, Ted Ciminillo, Keith Cunningham, Clark Spieles, and James Thompson are that are looking to be the next township trustee.
Paul Basinger, Ross Harmon, and Lynn Mohler have also put their names in the running to become a trustee for American Township.
In Putnam County, the Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District is asking voters for an additional 1.5 mills property tax for the next 5 years to cover operational and equipment costs. There is also a bond issue with the fire district that is $1.3 million dollars at 1 mill over the next 20 years. That’s to help build a new firehouse.
Finally over in Auglaize County, Kathy Fleagle and Frank Thomas are running for the position of treasurer for the city of St. Marys, and Kyle Schmehl, David Lunz, and Ashley Randolph are in the running to take over as the council member for the 2nd ward of St. Marys.
Of course, these are only a few of the many issues that will appear on ballots in our area. To find a sample ballot in your county, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website.