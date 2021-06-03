2021 Woman Owned Business Finalists

Here are the nominees for the 2021 Women Owned Business Award.
In 2014, Dr. Ann Rea Miller decided to take a chance and start her own optometry practice after an opportunity came about and Visual Eyes was born. Its mission is to provide superior eye care to the area in a fun friendly environment. Of course, this past year presented a few challenges, but Dr. Miller and her staff were able to see patients on an emergency basis during the height of the pandemic to avoid them having to go to the emergency room. Visual Eyes continues to incorporating technologies into the practice. The office also does outreach to local schools through the Real Eyes program to teach students about their eyes and have lifelong good vision. Visual Eyes strives to be a place that you would want to refer to others for all of their eye care needs.
Pointe of Joy is a business that is leaping beyond expectations. What started as a home-based business in 2013, Jennifer Velasquez has grown it into a brick-and-mortar retail destination for local dancers. The business is a full-service dance boutique that specializes in the retail sale of dance shoes, dancewear, and accessories. Because of the pandemic dance studios struggled, so Velasquez created the "Staying Home and Social Dis-Dancing" program which raised $1,700 for local studios. Pointe of Joy's goal is to serve the 20 plus dance studios in Allen and its surrounding counties and giving their customers the opportunity to be fitted by professionals to keep local dancers reaching for the stars.
Sara's Sweets has grown from a hobby of baking and selling cupcakes from a home to a storefront bakery that serves 150 to 200 customers each day. Sara Anderson moved from being a full-time math teacher to a full-time baker when she realized that she was working more hours part-time baking than teaching. In 2015, Sara's Sweets opened up their store on Eastown road and grew the menu and their staff to 15. When COVID hit, Anderson had to furlough her staff for six weeks and did all the baking herself until she was able to welcome them all back to work. In 2017, Sara's Sweets created a fundraising program for schools, non-profits, and organizations to raise money quickly by selling cupcakes and cookie dough. Anderson says they love to celebrate life events, whether that be a wedding, birthday, or just because it's Tuesday, with their many varieties of sweet treats.
On June 9th, the Lima Allen County Chamber will be announcing the winner of the Woman Owned Business Award.