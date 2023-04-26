Press Release from Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America: The 2023 Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Luncheon for the Black Swamp Area Council was held on April 22 at Rhodes State College in Lima.
During the annual meeting 4 new individuals were elected to the council executive board, Patrick Coward, from Findlay, Brendan Greaney, from Lima, Jeff Justus from Defiance and Shane Stechschulte from Ottawa. At the Annual meeting, Dan Meffley of Defiance made his farewell remarks as council President with the theme of “remember the 40 words” (of the Scout Oath) on why we do what we do in Scouting. Dan has served the past 3 years as the Council President/Executive Board Chairman in helping guide the council through the challenges of the pandemic. Under Dan’s leadership funding for two major capital projects was brough to new levels with construction on Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry is nearing completion and construction on Cooper Lodge with Hubbard Dining Hall at Camp Lakota to start later this year. At the board meeting following the annual meeting Matt Black of Findlay, was elected council president.
Several individuals were recognized at the luncheon for their service to youth and their achievements in delivering the Scouting program. The council presented 4 presidents awards. Each of the 4 districts in the Black Swamp Area council nominates one volunteer that in the past year has gone above and beyond in the service to Scouting to be recognized with the Presidents’ Award. This year’s recipients were Stephanie Sindel from Defiance, Bob Christy from Findlay, Pam Ganser from Coldwater and Oren James from Lima.
This year the Black Swamp Area Council presented 3 Silver Beavers Awards. The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council. The Silver Beaver is an award given to those who implement the Scouting program and perform community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service. It is given to those who do not seek it. This year’s recipients were Will Brown of Bluffton, Tim Wade of Defiance and Tom Masterson of Tiffin.
In addition, Greg Brown of Hicksville, received the God in Service Award for his efforts with both his church and Scouting. Scout Chris Sindel of Troop 75 chartered to St. John Lutheran Church was recognized for both the Cub Scout Dr Lius W Alvarez Supernova and the Webelos Dr Charles H Townes Supernova. Both of these awards he earned while he was a Cub Scout. Chris also was the Top Popcorn sell for the council in 2023 selling over $6,600 of popcorn.
Troop 308 Chartered to St. Marks United Methodist Church Findlay was recognized with the conducting the most community service per member with a total number of hours of 1,399 hours of community service.
