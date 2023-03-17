2023 Jefferson Award Winner: Deb Helser

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's her love of animals that keeps tonight's Jefferson Award winner going. Madison Kenjura tells us about her drive to give back for all four-legged friends.
"When we help the animals, we help the people. Our mission statement is to rescue and help the stray, injured, sick animals of Allen County," stated Deb Helser, 2023 Jefferson Award Winner.
For more than 15 years, Debbie Helser has dedicated her life to helping animals find their forever homes. In 2007, she founded Debs Dogs, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has saved the lives of hundreds of animals. Helser and her team of volunteers have welcomed countless rescues into their homes, ensuring they receive the necessary treatment needed before being placed for adoption.
"We also have a food bank where we give to people food that need help feeding their animals. Sometimes, that's the only reason they can't keep them. They love them but they can't afford to feed them. So, we do have a food bank. I go into schools and different groups and talk to people about responsible pet ownership, about vaccines, about dog tags, and try to educate because I believe that is really important to you know, preventing animal neglect, abuse and if people are educated, lots of times they'll take care of their dogs," said Helser.
"Deb, she's just amazing. Every time I think I'm going to give up because it's so overwhelming, I look at her and I think I have nothing compared to what she has. Her phone ring from morning until night, and it never stops. She doesn't get to spend time with her family, and when she does her phone ringing with emergencies. People don't realize she doesn't have her own facility. So we're all foster-based but she is 24/7 answering emergency calls. Unlike other people who get time off, rescues don't but what Debbie does comes from her heart. It's not about anything but the animals it is all in her heart it's what she does. She cannot let an animal suffer," said Jennifer Dodd, who nominated Deb Helser for the Jefferson Award.
While Debs Dogs is funded through donations, Helser has paid thousands out of her own pocket, toward surgeries, toys, and food for the animals. She also has aided many families, including previous owners of the animals she has rescued, in getting back on their feet, helping them to live better lives. For more than a decade, Helser has continuously dedicated her life to serving the people and the animals of Allen County.
"I wanted to thank the Jefferson Award committee, also all my volunteers and fosters because without them we couldn't do this, they're dedicated, they stand with me, all try to do is help these animals and I'm very very thankful. And then this community who also supports us," added Deb Helser.
That was Debbie Helser, one of our 2023 Jefferson Award Winners.