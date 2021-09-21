3rd District Appeals Court says Hardesty can remain on ballot for mayor

The Third District Court of Appeals says Lima Mayoral Candidate Elizabeth Hardesty can remain on the November ballot.
The appellate judges upheld the decision by the Allen County Board of Elections that Hardesty is a Lima resident according to the city charter. Alice Donahue and Bart Mills say she should not be eligible to run for mayor because she was living in Texas until October of 2020 for work.
The appeals court says Hardesty was a resident of Lima for at least six months before the last date the nominating petition could be filed and she didn't lose her Lima residence when she left the state for work.
Your News Now talked to Donahue and Mills' attorney Rick Siferd. He says he hasn't talked to his clients yet but doesn't plan on appealing the Third District Court’s opinion because of the time constraint before the November election.
