4-H Spotlight: Getting dairy cows ready for competition

Getting steers and dairy cows competition-ready takes a lot of work and one person that knows all about it is Heidi Parthemore. She is a seasoned veteran when it comes to showing her dairy cows, but she finds ways to add some fun as she is getting ready for a competition.
“It’s a lot of hard work, but it is also fun at the same time,” says Heidi Parthemore. “It can teach you a lot of lessons and responsibilities too.”
Getting a dairy cow ready for the judges doesn’t happen overnight, Parthemore says people don’t realize that one key essential to showing an animal of this size is the time you put in working with them.
“It takes a lot more time than a lot of people think,” adds Parthemore. “I have been training with my cows for the past four months to get them ready for the show tonight and you have to wash them.”
Besides dairy cows, Parthemore has taken a variety of other projects to the fair, She just went down to state to compete with a fishing 4H project. She enjoys 4-H and is trying to get others to join in the fun.
“I think it is really fun, I have gotten my friends to start asking their parents to join 4-H because I think it would be very good for them. It is really fun being at the fair and everything.”