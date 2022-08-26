ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's been a week of showing animals and winning those awards, but today was the big auction for the Allen County Junior Fair.
Now that the judging is over and the ribbons awarded, this is the day 4-H kids have worked for all year.
"I mean I'm going to miss him, but I'm getting like tired of this. I want it to be over and have a little break," said Oksana Gossard, Junior Fair Market Lamb Reserve Champion.
Oksana Gossard deserves a break as she was crowned Junior Fair Reserve Champion Market Lamb and walked away with a reserve champion record of $4,000, which she says will go toward buying more livestock for next year. Gossard has kept very busy this summer but says it's a rewarding experience as it teaches her how to work hard and be responsible at a young age.
"It's been really fun. You definitely keep busy all summer and you have to be consistent with your animals. You have to know what you got to do like feed them in the morning and at night, so you got to like make sure you do your work," added Gossard.
The grand champion spot for Junior Fair Market Lamb was awarded to Riley Bowers, who says showing your animals can be a little intimidating.
"Sometimes it can be overwhelming, but it can also be fun. Sometimes it might be hard to do, but after a while, it's not as bad," commented Riley Bowers, Junior Fair Market Lamb Grand Champion.
Bowers told me she really didn't think she could win but she ended up walking away with $4,400 for her lamb. She is looking forward to what's in store next year.
We also caught up with the 2022 Junior Fair Reserve Champion for Beginners Sheep Showmanship who tells us what he's learned from this experience.
"To work with your animals and to take care of them and it will pay out in the end," said William Feldner, Beginners Sheep Showman Reserve Champion.
Congratulations to all of our 4-H Junior Fair winners!
