50th reunion of the 176 Assault Helicopter Company

The Village of Harrod was excited to bring the annual Pork Rind Festival back this year, but it was a day that became more meaningful for some than others. A group of Vietnam Veterans celebrated their 50th-year reunion.
“The 176 Assault Helicopter Company probably has more pride than any company that I know of, of any unit in Vietnam or in the service or any place in the world, in my opinion,” says Steve Kerchenfaut.
He and the American Huey 369 organization brought out their authentic helicopters to the Pork Rind Fest, offering rides to the public, and adding to the patriotic atmosphere of all the veteran organizations that were present. He thought the festival was a great opportunity to bring the 176th helicopter company together for a reunion, 50 years since they served together.
Al Cerullo, a Chief Warrant Officer with the 176 says, “It flashes your memory. Seeing your old friends, you see them and it makes you think about gee, I remember that mission we did, I remember that one. It just flashes everything.”
The group of vets sat together surrounded by old pictures of their crew, reminiscing about when they were just 18 and 19 years old. Around 30 men made it to the reunion, coming from all over the country just to see each other.
I was told more than once that the camaraderie and brotherhood they felt today is an unexplainable feeling.
Jim White, another Chief Warrant Officer with 176 says, “It increases over the years as you get older. You figure out all that you went through with these people and we’re all brothers. I’m telling you, you don’t know what that feeling is.”
Kerchenfaut continues, “It’s just very emotional. It’s emotional today, it’s emotional then. I guess it’s not something I can describe.”
Of course, for old times' sake, members of the 176th helicopter company got a chance to take a ride in the exact type of helicopters they were flying back in Vietnam.