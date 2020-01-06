A moment of silence for Vince Koza

Colleagues and friends take a moment today to pay their respects to a local sports legend.
All Limaland broadcast mediums went silent in remembrance of Vince Koza. Vince lost his battle with cancer last Friday morning. He was 61.
Arrangements for his funeral are visitation Wednesday, January 8th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spartan Gymnasium at Lima Senior High School. Respects can also be paid at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 9th at St. Gerard Catholic Church with services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Vince leaves behind his wife of 30 years Holly and their twin daughters Brittany and Sarah.