A night to shine for the special needs community

It truly was a night to shine for over a hundred young adults in the area.
The Lima First Church hosted its sixth annual Night to Shine prom to celebrate the special needs community. They were one of the first churches worldwide to partner with the Tebow Foundation to make the event possible. Hundreds of volunteers came out to put on the perfect night for party-goers. Coordinators of the event say this night unites and showcases people from different groups and areas.
“To me it’s a night just to see these kids, and to see the smiles on their faces, to see them being crowned king and queen of the prom. To highlight them, to give every kid that opportunity to be celebrated, clapped for, cheered for, as they come in our doors," says Cam Staley, coordinator of the event.
If you would like to donate or volunteer to the Night to Shine, contact Lima First Church.