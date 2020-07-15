A single vehicle crash kills a Findlay teen Wednesday morning

A teen loses his life in a Wednesday morning crash in Hancock County.
Just before 7 a.m., the Hancock County Sheriff's Office says that 18-year-old Kyle Dunbar of Findlay was driving down CR 12 when he overcorrected after a curve and went off the right side of the road. Dunbar wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the jeep he was driving. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Others assisting at the scene was Jenera Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.
