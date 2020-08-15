A teen is arrested for allegedly starting a fatal house fire Saturday morning

The Lima Fire Department says a 14-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found in a second-story bedroom in a duplex fire in the 100 block of West Circular Street. The fire department was called out to the residence just before 5 o'clock Saturday morning. There were six people in the home when the fire started, when fire crews arrived, they found one woman on the roof and the other four were able to get out of the home on their own. The woman on the roof taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The Lima Police Department started an investigation into the cause of the fire and discovered that 18-year-old Jervon Fernandez-Wesley set the fire. He was arrested on an aggravated arson charge and is currently being held at the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with more information about the fire is asked to contact the Lima Police Department (419) 227-4444.
Media Release from Lima Police Department 8/15/2020
On August 15, 2020, at 0445 hours Lima Fire was dispatched to 128 W Circular for a fire at the residence with people still inside. Upon their arrival, they observed heavy smoke coming from 124 and 128 W Circular which is a duplex. There were people actively trying to evacuate 128 W Circular. Lima Fire was informed that there was still someone inside 128 W Circular so they went inside to perform a search. They located a fourteen year old, juvenile inside the residence unresponsive. He was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Lima Fire stayed on the scene and actively engaged in extinguishing the fire. Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature. Lima PD started an investigation into the matter and discovered that eighteen years old, Jervon Fernandez-Wesley set the fire. He was arrested for aggravated arson and is being held at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information can call the Lima PD at 419-227-4444.