AAA: things to keep in mind before traveling

As many people are getting ready to take trips that were postponed because of the pandemic, AAA says there are a few things to keep in mind before you head out.
Many states and forms of transportation still require masks. Hotels and planes are likely to have limited capacity, so be sure to check that you can book your seat or room far ahead of time.
But the biggest thing that AAA recommends right now, is to understand that the travel industry isn't smooth sailing just yet.
"Have patience - that’s a really big thing that we're advising people," said Cindy Nelson, sales manager at Lima AAA. "It’s out of everybody’s control, so we’re trying to do the best thing that we can - that’s what the cruise line industry is trying to do, the airline industry, they’re trying to make the best situation and we’re just trying to give them that time to figure it out."
The CDC recommends that you take a COVID test one to three days before heading out on a trip.