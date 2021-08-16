AAA3 to hold Drug Take Back Drive-Thru event

The Area Agency on Aging 3 is inviting people out to a Drug Take Back event on Tuesday morning.
The agency will be setting up a drive-thru style event where people can drop off old medications and prescriptions for free. The Agency on Aging teamed up with the Allen County Sheriff's Office for this event to help make sure that members of the community can stay safe and prevent abuse of the several kinds of medication that they'll be accepting at the event.
"It is a safe and responsible, convenient way for the community to dispose of unused prescriptions, medication, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counters, whatever it may be," said Dre White, population health director for AAA3.
The event runs on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Area Agency on Aging 3's office at 2423 Allentown Road.
It is free to the public and everyone is invited to drop off their medications.