Ada Police Department Recognizes 4 Officers for Saving a Life

ADA, OH (WLIO)- It was a special Tuesday Night in Ada as four individuals were recognized for their lifesaving actions.
The Ada Police Department presented an award to Sergeant John Iten and Patrolman Andrew Peterman with the Ada Police Department and Public Safety Officers Garrett Molands and Amy Lutterbein with Ohio Northern University for their heroic actions on January 30th, 2023.
On that day, Sergeant Iten and Patrolman Peterman responded to a man with no signs of life after a vehicle crash. With assistance from Officers Molands and Lutterbein, all four officers broke the passenger side window, retrieved the male, and used an automated external defibrillator to shock the male with continued CPR afterwards. Because of the officers' actions, the man is expected to make a 100% recovery, and the Ada PD credits, "[T]he quick response of these officers without a doubt saved this man's life."