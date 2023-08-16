CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Mercer County Fairgrounds will soon begin fundraising for its Grand Event Center, designed for year-round large-scale indoor events.
The building will provide a customizable space of more than 100,000 sq feet to host a wide range of events, from livestock shows and concerts to indoor tractor pulls, large trade shows, and more. Market Hall, previously known as the "Buckeye Building," will soon be transformed for additional uses. Its convenient location next to the grand event center will allow it to serve as a supporting facility during large-scale events. The two facilities will provide space for nearly 6,000 guests.
"We have just actually been hitting the pavement, just going out and meeting with our community members and just really having meetings with them. But we will start some more fundraising and different activities and stuff here after the close of the fair," stated Cara Muhlenkamp, fair manager.
Market Hall will start undergoing phase 2 of renovations by September 5th, and its grand opening is anticipated for summer 2024. Fundraising information for the Grand Event Center will soon be available on the fairgrounds' website at https://mercercountyohiofair.com/, and it is hoped that construction will begin by next fall.