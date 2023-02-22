After School Teen Café gives Delphos area teens a place hang out

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos area teens have a place where they can hang out and have a little fun. The After School Teen Café had their opening day Wednesday afternoon. The café will be open just Wednesdays to start and hopefully expand to other nights and other activities in the future. Teens will be able to play video and other games, do some homework if they choose, or just chill out with some of their friends. Magician Krendl and Aimee Hickey started this program to help Delphos teens find out a little more about themselves and where they are going.
“I have been proud of the fact that I came from this little, little town and got to do all of these really big things. As I came back to this area, I wanted an outlet for the kids to have the same opportunity,” says Krendl, After School Teen Cafe. “The end game for this program, that we are going to be doing, is providing opportunities for kids to follow their passions and hopes they will get to do whatever they want in their lives.”
“This is something that I wanted to do for a very long time,” adds Aimee Hickey, After School Teen Café. “It’s a dream come true to be able to be here for the youth of the community and eventually, as we grow, get involved and make relationships with different members in the community and help these kids.”
The After School Teen Café is open every Wednesday from 3 to 5pm for the rest of the school year. It is located at The Stoa at 335 S. Main St, Delphos.