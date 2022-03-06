Allen Co. Auditor says CAUV paperwork due by 4:30pm March 7th

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
The Allen County Auditor is reminding farmland owners that they have until March 7th to get their paperwork in for their tax credit. The Current Agriculture Use Valuation renewals and new applications are due by the end of business on Monday or be postmarked by March 7th. There is currently a couple hundred landowners that haven’t turned in the CAUV paperwork. Which could cost them a lot more in taxes if it is not complete.
“Tax credit on farmland is tremendous,” says Allen Co. Auditor Rachael Gilroy. “If you are taxed at full value, your taxes are going to go up about 70% on that farmland and for a farmer that owns not only 10 acres, or 100 acres, or 1000 acres, that is a huge chunk of money. This is an allowance that the government has set in place for those farmers. So, if they just get the paperwork in we are set to go. If you have less than 10 tillable acres, we need to see receipts.”
Gilroy says if you have lost your paperwork to contact her office and they can help you get what you need. The Auditor’s office is open from 8am until 4:30pm on Monday.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.