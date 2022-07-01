Allen Co. Public Health seeing more COVID hospitalizations

They have moved the community risk level from low to medium on July 1st, which means they are seeing an increase in hospitalizations for the month of June and increased spread. People who are either over 50 years old, obese, have diabetes, or have breathing problems may need to consult their doctors to see if they need to take extra precautions like wearing masks or getting an extra booster dose if they are eligible. In the last two weeks, 22 people have been hospitalized, but there is one demographic that is concerning.
“But of those 22 individuals who are hospitalized with COVID in the past two weeks, 6 of them were 1 (year old) or younger,” says Brandon Fischer the Allen County Health Commissioner. “That's really concerning for us with that number of individuals that are going to the hospital having COVID. They are a newly eligible group to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But they are not going to have that protection in place soon enough to protect them. So, it is something we really want to make parents aware that this is starting to have an impact on the youngest individuals in our community.”
Fischer says parents should get their kids tested if they show symptoms of COVID, that way preventative action can be taken.
