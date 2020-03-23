Media release from Allen County Public Health - 3/23/2020
Governor DeWine described 3 parts to the order: 1) Exceptions: essential workers that need to perform their jobs for organizations conducting safety and health activities; businesses essential to the supply chain, such as grocery stores; persons engaging in outdoor activity (while continuing social distancing); and those individuals that provide care for others, such as elderly parents, outside of their home. 2) A list of the types of businesses that are allowed to stay open. 3) Guidance for businesses and employers to continue using community and personal protections to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn urges all Allen County residents to follow the letter and the spirit of the order. “Most people will obey the Governor’s order, but there may be some who look to the exceptions listed in the order to justify going out”, said Luhn. “The spirit of the order is for everyone to stay home and only venture out if absolutely necessary - this is not about looking for loopholes. Staying home is critical to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our community and Ohio.”
Essential businesses and operations are spelled out in the Director’s Order and Luhn recommends all business owners review the order. The Director’s order is available on-line at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or on ACPH’s website: ODH Order – Stay at Home.
It is important that everyone still adhere to the social distancing requirements of the Order wherever they are:
- Stay home if you are ill.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
- Cover coughs/sneezes with your arm.
- Avoid exposure to others who are sick.