Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be hosting third annual E-Cycle on March 18th

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you want to get a jump start on spring cleaning while bringing awareness to a good cause, clear your calendars for next Saturday.
In honor of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, on March 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be hosting its third annual free community E-Cycle event at 2500 Ada Road, where electronics and more can be recycled. Food trucks from Sunny Side Up and Curbside Escapes Coffee will also be at the event. E-Cycle is a chance for everyone to recycle items ethically and responsibly in a safer environment.
"Unlike years past, this year it's more of a community recycling drive versus E-Cycle. So, on top of computer parts, new TVs, cameras, cellphones, and all that kind of stuff people can donate. We also have vendors coming in that are taking clothing and toys; that's Neighborhood Relief. Restore's coming in taking small kitchen appliances. So, we've kind of broadened our scope a little bit; instead of just doing electronics, we're also doing other products as well," explained Sierra Weltmer, community relations coordinator.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will also host an all-abilities prom on March 24 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. The theme is "Rumble in the Jungle," and guests 14 to 40 are invited to enjoy a fun night of music and dancing.