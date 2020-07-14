Allen County Commissioners and AEDG considering bids to begin industrial park expansion

The Allen Economic Development Group(AEDG) is continuing its efforts to promote that Lima-Allen County is open for business.
AEDG is working on getting infrastructure ready near Commerce Parkway off McClain Road. Bids were open today for water and sewer at what will be known as Gateway 5 Industrial Park. Economic development officials say this will open a new opportunity for business and industry. Five bids were accepted and will be evaluated.
"It's going to open up a lot of opportunities for the business community," Dave Stratton said, president and CEO of AEDG. "We have already a number of businesses that have shown interest in the property. We'll start seeing activity within the next three weeks on the road being developed, which is about 1000 ft."
Stratton says dirt should be moving within the month for the utilities with a completion date in September.