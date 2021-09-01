Allen County Commissioners discuss S.B. 52

The Allen County commissioners discussed Senate Bill 52 in a special session on Wednesday morning.
The bill, once it becomes law, will allow commissioners to adopt resolutions to make designations in unincorporated parts of their county, and can restrict those areas so that solar and wind projects can't be built there.
The Allen County commissioners plan to work with local trustees about what they would like to see done in their townships as part of this new law.
"This provides more ability by local government and local residents to have a say and discussions during this process, and having that permissive ability on the local level is a good thing," said Cory Noonan, Allen County commissioner.
The bill will become a law starting on October 11th.