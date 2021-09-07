Allen County Commissioners prepare for meeting with townships on Senate Bill 52

Commissioners are currently preparing for a meeting over the contents of Senate Bill 52.
Senate Bill 52 would give more power to local authorities in communities that could have wind and solar projects.
These officials would have a say in the decision-making process on whether a project would be allowed inside their community, versus having the Ohio Power Siting Board make the decision.
On Tuesday, the Allen County Commissioners met with a representative from the Allen County Prosecutors Office to go over final details on the bill. The meeting also provided commissioners a chance to fully understand all that the bill entails.
A meeting with Township Trustees is currently planned for this Thursday, where commissioners will go over what they learned in previous meeting to ensure that everyone stays on the same page on future developments that the bill could bring.