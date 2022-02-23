Allen County Commissioners take tour of Juvenile & Probate Courts

The detention part of the facility was removed a couple of years ago, and since then, that area of the courts has been vacant. The area has now been utilized with the increased workload.
"With the increased court docket, it's good to see the building being able to be utilized for that increased court docket," said Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commissioner.
The holding areas and cells have been converted to offices as well as storage space for the county.
"It's good to see how some of the holding areas are being converted to county storage," said Winegardner. "Everyone is thinking outside of the box to utilize the space that is available. Sometimes the county has limited space for even storage... so it's good to see the old detention part of the building being converted to storage."
The courts hope that tour will help the commissioners better understand where the court system is at currently.
"Continue to foster that relationship that we already have with the commissioners' office and telling them and enlightening them some of the things that we need or could use," said Judge Todd Kohlrieser. "As well as things that we have modified to fit our purposes with the help of the commissioners themselves."
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.