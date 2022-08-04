Allen County Commissioners working on natural gas aggregation program with Palmer Energy

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners are preparing for the future and are taking action now to get relief for some Allen County residents when it comes to natural gas.

Allen County Commissioners working on natural gas aggregation program with Palmer Energy

Commissioners are working with Palmer Energy to create a natural gas aggregation program. The first step is going to the voters. There will be language on the November ballot that registered voters in the unincorporated areas of Allen County to approve or reject the creation of the program. The county has had an electrical aggregation program for years that has saved consumers a great deal of money. They hope that the natural gas aggregation program will do the same.

Allen County Commissioners working on natural gas aggregation program with Palmer Energy

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.