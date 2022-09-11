Allen County flags flown at half staff in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

It was a day that changed American history and rocked the core of the nation.

It was 21 years ago today (9/11) that terrorist attacks took the lives of thousands as four jet airliners were high-jacked and used as missiles against the United States. Two planes took down the Twin Towers and another striking the heart of the Pentagon.

