Allen County flags flown at half staff in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

It was a day that changed American history and rocked the core of the nation.
It was 21 years ago today (9/11) that terrorist attacks took the lives of thousands as four jet airliners were high-jacked and used as missiles against the United States. Two planes took down the Twin Towers and another striking the heart of the Pentagon.
The final plane was brought down as heroic passengers on United Flight 93 fought the terrorists bringing the plane down in a remote field in Pennsylvania.
Locally we watched the events unfold on television but there were actions being taken because of the uncertainty of what may come next.
"We truly didn't know how far this was going to affect the communities here locally," said Brian Winegardner, a Former Allen County Sheriff's Deputy. "We have a lot of things here locally that could be affected military with the tank plant and our refinery. So we were put on high alert and everyone was called into work just because of the unknowns."
"Tragic and heartbreaking and just couldn't believe that it was happening," said Angel Cortes, Lima Police Department Chief. "My heart goes out to the families, the friends, all the people who lost loved ones, and those who still survive today with the medical problems that they have. We'll never forget 9-11."
Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day that marks the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.
