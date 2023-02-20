46-year-old Antrea Hardy

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who turned himself in following a shooting was indicted on two charges by the Allen County Grand Jury.

46-year-old Antrea Hardy was indicted on the charges of felonious assault with a three-year gun specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. According to Lima police detectives, on January 16th, police were called to a downtown Lima motel for reports of a shooting. There they found Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting and is currently in jail on a 200 thousand dollar bond.

